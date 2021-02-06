Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €20.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays set a €19.00 ($22.35) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €24.90 ($29.29) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Independent Research set a €18.00 ($21.18) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €20.06 ($23.60).

Get Deutsche Telekom alerts:

Shares of FRA:DTE opened at €15.07 ($17.72) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €15.01 and its 200-day moving average price is €14.74. Deutsche Telekom has a twelve month low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a twelve month high of €18.13 ($21.33).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.