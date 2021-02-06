Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €52.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on DPW. Credit Suisse Group set a €47.40 ($55.76) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Independent Research set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €47.09 ($55.40).

DPW stock opened at €42.22 ($49.67) on Friday. Deutsche Post has a one year low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a one year high of €41.32 ($48.61). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €41.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €39.44.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through five divisions: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany division transports, sorts, and delivers documents and goods; and offers digital transmission services, such as information on shipment status and digital messages.

