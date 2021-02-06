Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a negative return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 3.92%.

DB stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.32. 2,370,830 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,768,426. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $4.99 and a 1-year high of $12.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.06. The firm has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a PE ratio of -13.23 and a beta of 1.49.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DB. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday. Finally, Societe Generale raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services.

