DerivaDAO (DDX) Trading Up 9.4% Over Last Week

DerivaDAO (CURRENCY:DDX) traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. DerivaDAO has a market capitalization of $229.97 million and approximately $745,124.00 worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DerivaDAO coin can currently be purchased for $8.81 or 0.00021928 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, DerivaDAO has traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.12 or 0.00050062 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $74.23 or 0.00184710 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.56 or 0.00061104 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.09 or 0.00072383 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.74 or 0.00223277 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00043732 BTC.

DerivaDAO Profile

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official . The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex

DerivaDAO Coin Trading

