Delta Asset Management LLC TN Sells 70 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN trimmed its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EPIQ Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 12,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NWK Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 15.0% during the third quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWV opened at $234.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $225.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.98. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $126.00 and a twelve month high of $234.36.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

