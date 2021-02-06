Delta Asset Management LLC TN Has $991,000 Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN lessened its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Chevron were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in Chevron by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 12,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Chevron by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,615 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp increased its position in Chevron by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 31,999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC increased its position in Chevron by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 4,441 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its position in Chevron by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 117,432 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,917,000 after purchasing an additional 53,775 shares during the period. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

CVX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. HSBC raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.92.

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,504,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $89.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.45. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $51.60 and a 1-year high of $112.60. The stock has a market cap of $166.68 billion, a PE ratio of -14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.