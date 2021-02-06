Delta Asset Management LLC TN Has $33.56 Million Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN reduced its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 451,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,650 shares during the quarter. Sysco accounts for about 3.7% of Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Sysco were worth $33,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 0.6% in the third quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 8,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 2.1% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 0.8% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 19,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 57,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,306,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,752,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total value of $126,891,644.46. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 550,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $40,106,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,932.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,824,455 shares of company stock valued at $205,117,127. Insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

SYY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on Sysco from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Consumer Edge upgraded Sysco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sysco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.56.

SYY stock opened at $77.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.55. The company has a market cap of $39.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,100.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $79.96.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 89.55%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

