Delta Asset Management LLC TN Decreases Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN reduced its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,663 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Cypress Capital Group purchased a new position in FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $357,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $832,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 4.0% during the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 7,977 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the third quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Finally, Cooper Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 72.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $356.00 target price on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Berenberg Bank set a $325.00 target price on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $368.00 target price on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.00.

FedEx stock opened at $255.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $248.04. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $88.69 and a 12 month high of $305.66. The company has a market capitalization of $67.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.45 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

