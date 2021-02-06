Delta Asset Management LLC TN Boosts Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,335 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 223.2% during the 4th quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 365 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $145.84 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $167.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $165.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.86.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. 140166 lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Cascend Securities lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $160.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.81.

In other news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $10,889,278.40. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 50,753 shares in the company, valued at $7,547,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total value of $492,268.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,738 shares in the company, valued at $390,110.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 136,909 shares of company stock worth $20,502,275. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

