Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.98 EPS

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $8.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.01 by $1.98, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 14.02%.

DECK stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $316.73. 502,721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,081. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $305.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74. Deckers Outdoor has a 1-year low of $78.70 and a 1-year high of $336.32.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $310.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $388.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Cowen increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $240.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.63.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.72, for a total transaction of $3,760,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,627,017.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.17, for a total value of $147,085.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,614,884.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,870 shares of company stock valued at $12,849,659. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

