Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 48.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,524 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,411 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 452,299 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $98,787,000 after acquiring an additional 60,702 shares during the period. Woodson Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP now owns 441,058 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $97,037,000 after acquiring an additional 91,058 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 381,640 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $83,965,000 after acquiring an additional 110,811 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 378,214 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $83,211,000 after acquiring an additional 43,566 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 270,814 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,582,000 after acquiring an additional 23,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

In other news, CEO David Powers sold 17,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.87, for a total transaction of $5,036,299.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,539,028.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.17, for a total transaction of $147,085.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,614,884.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,870 shares of company stock valued at $12,849,659 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on DECK. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $240.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $325.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $346.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $302.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deckers Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.63.

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $316.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $305.66 and a 200 day moving average of $253.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.98. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a one year low of $78.70 and a one year high of $336.32.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.01 by $1.98. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 26.81%. On average, equities analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

Further Reading: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.