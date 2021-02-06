Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) COO Sells $147,085.00 in Stock

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.17, for a total transaction of $147,085.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,614,884.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE DECK opened at $316.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $305.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.70. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12 month low of $78.70 and a 12 month high of $336.32. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.01 by $1.98. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 26.81%. On average, analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,316,809 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $951,194,000 after acquiring an additional 76,268 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 15.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 452,299 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $98,787,000 after acquiring an additional 60,702 shares during the period. Woodson Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 26.0% during the third quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP now owns 441,058 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $97,037,000 after acquiring an additional 91,058 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 40.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 381,640 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $83,965,000 after acquiring an additional 110,811 shares during the period. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 13.0% during the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 378,214 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $83,211,000 after acquiring an additional 43,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DECK. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $302.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $284.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $240.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $325.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.63.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

