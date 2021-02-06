DecentBet (DBET) Price Down 73.4% Over Last 7 Days

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded down 30.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. One DecentBet token can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DecentBet has traded 73.4% lower against the dollar. DecentBet has a market cap of $108,578.11 and $106.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.38 or 0.00062599 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $483.28 or 0.01192183 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,544.35 or 0.06276542 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00050391 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00005665 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002471 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00033956 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00020360 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00014617 BTC.

DecentBet Token Profile

DecentBet (CRYPTO:DBET) is a token. Its genesis date was September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 tokens. DecentBet’s official website is www.decent.bet . DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

DecentBet Token Trading

DecentBet can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DecentBet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DecentBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

