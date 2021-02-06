David J. Schlanger Sells 50,000 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) CEO David J. Schlanger sold 50,000 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total value of $2,392,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,392,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ PGNY opened at $49.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 453.82 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.27. Progyny, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.59 and a 52-week high of $50.45.

Get Progyny alerts:

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The business had revenue of $98.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.54 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 1.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

PGNY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Progyny from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Progyny from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Progyny has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pembroke Management LTD grew its holdings in shares of Progyny by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 171,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,289,000 after acquiring an additional 55,564 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Progyny by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,236,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,803,000 after acquiring an additional 235,442 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progyny by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 846,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,896,000 after acquiring an additional 181,412 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Progyny in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progyny in the 4th quarter worth $286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.54% of the company’s stock.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Featured Article: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.