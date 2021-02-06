David J. Schlanger Sells 50,000 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) CEO David J. Schlanger sold 50,000 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total value of $2,392,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,392,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ PGNY opened at $49.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 453.82 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.27. Progyny, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.59 and a 52-week high of $50.45.
Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The business had revenue of $98.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.54 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 1.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pembroke Management LTD grew its holdings in shares of Progyny by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 171,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,289,000 after acquiring an additional 55,564 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Progyny by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,236,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,803,000 after acquiring an additional 235,442 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progyny by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 846,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,896,000 after acquiring an additional 181,412 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Progyny in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progyny in the 4th quarter worth $286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.54% of the company’s stock.
Progyny Company Profile
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
