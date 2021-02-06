DAV Coin Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $5,165.00 (DAV)

DAV Coin (CURRENCY:DAV) traded 28.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. During the last week, DAV Coin has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. DAV Coin has a market cap of $359,581.64 and $5,165.00 worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAV Coin token can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DAV Coin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.69 or 0.00398366 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.63 or 0.00048663 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40,348.85 or 1.00029966 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00029033 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003432 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 55.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00068951 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001674 BTC.

DAV Coin Profile

DAV Coin (CRYPTO:DAV) is a token. It launched on October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 693,650,813 tokens. DAV Coin’s official message board is medium.com/davnetwork . The official website for DAV Coin is dav.network . DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin . The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAV is an open source transportation platform. It provides the users with a decentralized marketplace where he can buy or sell transportations services. The DAV protocol links the vehicles, users, and service providers by giving them the tools to discover, communicate, and transact with each other. The DAV token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token used to pay for transportation services on the DAV platform. “

DAV Coin Token Trading

DAV Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAV Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAV Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAV Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAV Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAV Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.