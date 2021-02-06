Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Sets New 12-Month High at $217.29

Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $217.29 and last traded at $216.94, with a volume of 12444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $205.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Sunday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $201.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.78.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Dassault Systèmes during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 13.9% during the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 5.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 1.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,197,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault SystÃ¨mes SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and services worldwide. The company offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

