Dassault Aviation (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) Trading 1.9% Higher

Shares of Dassault Aviation SA (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) traded up 1.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $1,075.44 and last traded at $1,070.00. 46 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 91 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,050.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Dassault Aviation in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Aviation in a report on Monday, November 23rd.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,086.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $977.03.

Dassault Aviation SA engages in the aeronautical business in France, the Americas, and internationally. The company designs and builds military aircraft, business jets, and space systems. It offers Rafale, a twin-jet fighter aircraft that performs various combat missions for air forces and naval air arms; nEUROn and medium altitude long endurance (MALE) drones; Mirage 2000 aircraft; and aircraft to carry out maritime surveillance, intelligence, medical evacuation, and other missions.

