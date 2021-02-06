Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Shares of Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) rose 6.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.60 and last traded at $5.59. Approximately 438,241 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 486,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.26.

DSKE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (up previously from $9.00) on shares of Daseke in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Cowen decreased their price target on Daseke from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.77 and a 200 day moving average of $5.95. The firm has a market cap of $360.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.23 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.72.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Daseke by 10.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. bought a new position in Daseke in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in Daseke in the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Daseke by 79.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 42,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 18,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Daseke in the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. 25.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE)

Daseke, Inc consolidates and provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

