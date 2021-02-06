Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Stock Price Down 9.2%

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)’s stock price dropped 9.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $105.00 and last traded at $108.67. Approximately 2,765,002 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 3,069,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.70.

DQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital increased their price target on Daqo New Energy from $40.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Daqo New Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.20.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.34. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.19 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The firm had revenue of $125.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DQ. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 2,997.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,850,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $335,583,000 after acquiring an additional 5,661,546 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $171,431,000. Ninety One North America Inc. bought a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $30,821,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 46,415.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 466,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,735,000 after acquiring an additional 465,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 1,153.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 477,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,390,000 after acquiring an additional 439,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.58% of the company’s stock.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. It offers ready-to-use polysilicon, and packaged to meet crucible stacking, pulling, and solidification products. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

