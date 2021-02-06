Daniel B. Winslow Sells 10,000 Shares of Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) Stock

Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) EVP Daniel B. Winslow sold 10,000 shares of Rimini Street stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $79,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,979. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ RMNI opened at $7.90 on Friday. Rimini Street, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.22 and a 52 week high of $8.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $602.65 million, a PE ratio of -30.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.60.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Rimini Street by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 4,177 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Rimini Street by 151.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 6,759 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Rimini Street during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Rimini Street during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rimini Street during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

RMNI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Rimini Street from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on shares of Rimini Street from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Rimini Street from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rimini Street currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.63.

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products and services for various industries. The company offers third-party support for Oracle and SAP software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

