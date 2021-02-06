Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI) PT Set at €55.00 by UBS Group

Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI) has been assigned a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective by investment analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 17.90% from the stock’s previous close.

DAI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.00 ($81.18) target price on Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) in a report on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Daimler AG (DAI.F) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €61.47 ($72.32).

Shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) stock opened at €66.99 ($78.81) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $71.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,272.41. Daimler AG has a twelve month low of €21.02 ($24.72) and a twelve month high of €60.15 ($70.76). The company’s fifty day moving average is €58.10 and its 200 day moving average is €50.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 259.66.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

