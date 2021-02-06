Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI) Given a €75.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DAI. Warburg Research set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Barclays set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €61.47 ($72.32).

Shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) stock opened at €66.99 ($78.81) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.67 billion and a PE ratio of 2,272.41. Daimler AG has a twelve month low of €21.02 ($24.72) and a twelve month high of €60.15 ($70.76). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €58.10 and its 200 day moving average price is €50.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 259.66.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

