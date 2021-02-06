Cwm LLC Sells 231 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Cwm LLC cut its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 34.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $253.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $276.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $284.83. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.43 and a fifty-two week high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.96%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $277.00 in a report on Friday. Societe Generale raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $297.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.07.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

