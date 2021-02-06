Cwm LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 106.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,064 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Globe Life by 122.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Globe Life in the third quarter worth $54,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Globe Life in the third quarter worth $64,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Globe Life in the third quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Globe Life in the third quarter worth $102,000. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Globe Life stock opened at $93.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.13. Globe Life Inc. has a one year low of $56.74 and a one year high of $111.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 15.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th.

In other Globe Life news, insider Kenneth J. Matson sold 8,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $751,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,051,475.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 24,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.71, for a total value of $2,201,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,206,532. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,555 shares of company stock valued at $7,259,854 in the last three months. 3.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Globe Life from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Globe Life from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Globe Life from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Globe Life from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.67.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

