Cwm LLC Makes New Investment in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Cwm LLC acquired a new position in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $437,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $271,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $444,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. R. F. Lafferty began coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Northland Securities cut shares of Luminar Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAZR opened at $33.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.66. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.45 and a fifty-two week high of $47.80.

Luminar Technologies Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger vehicles and trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

