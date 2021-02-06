Cwm LLC Has $108,000 Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Cwm LLC reduced its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 37.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Biogen by 568.7% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 16,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,559,000 after purchasing an additional 6,330 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,891,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 11,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 5,038 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Biogen news, CEO Michel Vounatsos purchased 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $241.31 per share, for a total transaction of $748,061.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $265.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.06. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $223.25 and a 52-week high of $363.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $260.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $268.19. The stock has a market cap of $40.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.87 by ($0.29). Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Biogen from $249.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Biogen from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $339.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.61.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

