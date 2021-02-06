Cwm LLC Buys 988 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Cwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 959.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 940.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VSS opened at $126.40 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $66.95 and a 12 month high of $126.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.27.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

