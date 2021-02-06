Cwm LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 28.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,844 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 17.3% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,057,553 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $70,439,000 after buying an additional 597,571 shares during the period. AJO LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 48.7% during the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 3,778,600 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $65,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,340 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 1.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,508,624 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $60,909,000 after purchasing an additional 43,239 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 12.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,327,492 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $57,745,000 after purchasing an additional 371,055 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the third quarter worth about $54,372,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on COG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.29.

Shares of NYSE COG opened at $17.56 on Friday. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.06 and a fifty-two week high of $22.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.19. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 20th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 24.69%.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 173,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

