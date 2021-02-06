CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.80.

CVI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of CVR Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CVR Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of CVR Energy from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of CVR Energy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:CVI traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.31. 250,669 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,932. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.65 and its 200-day moving average is $15.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. CVR Energy has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $35.66.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in CVR Energy by 29.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 60,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 70,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 56,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 6,604 shares in the last quarter.

CVR Energy

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

