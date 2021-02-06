CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.80.
CVI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of CVR Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CVR Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of CVR Energy from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of CVR Energy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.
Shares of NYSE:CVI traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.31. 250,669 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,932. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.65 and its 200-day moving average is $15.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. CVR Energy has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $35.66.
About CVR Energy
CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.
