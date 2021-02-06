Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) CFO K Christopher Farkas Sells 477 Shares

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.37, for a total value of $54,077.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,855 shares in the company, valued at $550,411.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $112.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 1.52. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52 week low of $70.56 and a 52 week high of $149.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CW shares. Robert W. Baird lowered Curtiss-Wright from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Curtiss-Wright from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Curtiss-Wright currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.40.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 2.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,289 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 504 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 4.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,192 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 154.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,650,000 after purchasing an additional 36,784 shares in the last quarter. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

Read More: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.