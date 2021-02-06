Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) CFO K Christopher Farkas Sells 477 Shares

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.37, for a total value of $54,077.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,855 shares in the company, valued at $550,411.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $112.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 1.52. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52 week low of $70.56 and a 52 week high of $149.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CW shares. Robert W. Baird lowered Curtiss-Wright from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Curtiss-Wright from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Curtiss-Wright currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.40.
About Curtiss-Wright
Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.
