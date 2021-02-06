Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) CEO Lynn J. Bamford Sells 967 Shares of Stock

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) CEO Lynn J. Bamford sold 967 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $109,677.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,409,924.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:CW opened at $112.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 1.52. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.56 and a fifty-two week high of $149.39.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at about $568,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 372,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,361,000 after purchasing an additional 148,871 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,005,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,752,000. Finally, Washington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at about $407,000. 78.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CW has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Curtiss-Wright from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.40.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.