Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Curis, Inc. is a therapeutic drug development company focusing on cancer, neurological and dermatological disease indications, with technologies that utilize regulatory pathways that control repair and regeneration. Curis’ product development involves the use of small molecules or proteins to modulate these pathways. The company has successfully used this technology and product development approach to produce several promising drug product candidates in the fields of cancer, neurological disorders, hair growth, kidney and other diseases, as well as cardiovascular disease. “

Several other research firms have also commented on CRIS. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Curis from $4.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Curis from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

Shares of Curis stock opened at $10.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $602.87 million, a PE ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 3.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.66. Curis has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $13.44.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.74 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Curis will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James E. Dentzer sold 2,283 shares of Curis stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total value of $25,021.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,362 shares in the company, valued at $771,167.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Curis during the third quarter worth about $87,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Curis during the fourth quarter worth about $11,434,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Curis during the third quarter worth about $57,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Curis by 33.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Curis by 480.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 257,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 213,434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

About Curis

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation; and Fimepinostat, an oral dual inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes for the treatment of patients with MYC-altered diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and solid tumors.

