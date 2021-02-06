Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Curis, Inc. is a therapeutic drug development company focusing on cancer, neurological and dermatological disease indications, with technologies that utilize regulatory pathways that control repair and regeneration.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CRIS. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Curis from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Curis from $4.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

Shares of Curis stock opened at $10.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $602.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 3.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.69 and its 200 day moving average is $3.66. Curis has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $13.44.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.74 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Curis will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Curis news, CEO James E. Dentzer sold 2,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total transaction of $25,021.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $771,167.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Curis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Curis during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,434,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Curis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Curis by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Curis by 480.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 257,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 213,434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

Curis Company Profile

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation; and Fimepinostat, an oral dual inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes for the treatment of patients with MYC-altered diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and solid tumors.

