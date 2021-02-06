Curio (CUR) Price Hits $0.28 on Top Exchanges

Curio (CURRENCY:CUR) traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 5th. One Curio token can now be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000717 BTC on popular exchanges. Curio has a market cap of $508,257.70 and $13,031.00 worth of Curio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Curio has traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Curio alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.33 or 0.00065132 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $485.04 or 0.01247405 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00056530 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,484.00 or 0.06388229 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005931 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00036902 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00016309 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00020217 BTC.

Curio Token Profile

Curio is a token. It launched on November 15th, 2018. Curio’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,823,547 tokens. The official message board for Curio is blog.curioinvest.com . Curio’s official Twitter account is @CuraNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Curio’s official website is curioinvest.com

Buying and Selling Curio

Curio can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Curio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Curio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Curio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.