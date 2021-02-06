Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.62 EPS

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62, Briefing.com reports. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of CMI stock traded down $2.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $229.63. 1,361,681 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,233,888. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $233.47 and its 200-day moving average is $219.66. The company has a market cap of $33.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cummins has a fifty-two week low of $101.03 and a fifty-two week high of $254.13.

CMI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Cummins in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.25.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

