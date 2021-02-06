Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Price Target Raised to $285.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from $277.00 to $285.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CMI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Cowen reissued a neutral rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $216.25.

CMI stock opened at $229.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cummins has a 12 month low of $101.03 and a 12 month high of $254.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $233.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.66.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cummins will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMI. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Cummins by 125.8% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Cummins by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 81.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

