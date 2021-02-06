Culp (NYSE:CULP) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Culp (NYSE:CULP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $19.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.83% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Culp, Inc. manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics and upholstery fabrics. The Company’s fabrics are used in the production of residential and commercial furniture and bedding products, including sofas, recliners, chairs, loveseats, sectionals, sofa-beds, office seating, panel systems, and mattress sets. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for covering mattresses, box springs, and foundations. The Upholstery Fabric segment provides synthetic leathers, velvets, woven jacquards, woven dobbies, and suedes. Culp, Inc. is headquartered in High Point, North Carolina. “

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Culp from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th.

CULP stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.99. 49,651 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,115. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.52. Culp has a 52 week low of $5.28 and a 52 week high of $17.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.04 million, a PE ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 1.23.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 4th. The textile maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. Culp had a negative net margin of 10.81% and a positive return on equity of 2.83%. The business had revenue of $76.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.78 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Culp will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Culp news, Chairman Franklin N. Saxon sold 1,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $31,569.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert George Iv Culp sold 1,608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $27,336.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 231,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,935,602. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,857 shares of company stock valued at $82,569. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Culp during the third quarter worth about $221,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Culp in the third quarter worth about $307,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Culp by 21.6% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 28,099 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in Culp in the third quarter worth about $373,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Culp by 19.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 38,505 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 6,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.99% of the company’s stock.

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

