CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.50

Shares of CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.50 and traded as high as $10.90. CSP shares last traded at $10.45, with a volume of 12,107 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $45.12 million, a P/E ratio of -29.30 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.53.

Get CSP alerts:

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.27 million for the quarter. CSP had a negative return on equity of 4.98% and a negative net margin of 2.39%.

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. The company's High Performance Products segment offers ARIA Software-Defined Security, a cybersecurity solution; Myricom network adapters comprising Ethernet adapters and specialized software of ARC Series and Secure Intelligent Adapters; ARIA security appliances for network security services; nVoy Series, including Packet Broker and Packet Recorder appliances; and multicomputer products for digital signal processing applications in the defense markets.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for CSP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.