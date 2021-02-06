CSFB Raises Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) (TSE:GOOS) Price Target to C$64.00

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) (TSE:GOOS) had its price target boosted by CSFB from C$52.00 to C$64.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on GOOS. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) from C$31.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) from C$40.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. CIBC boosted their target price on Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) from C$56.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) from C$47.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) from C$60.00 to C$58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$54.44.

TSE:GOOS opened at C$55.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$41.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$39.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.31. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of C$18.27 and a 1-year high of C$58.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.02, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

In related news, Senior Officer David Martin Forrest sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.46, for a total transaction of C$133,386.60. Also, Director Penelope Brook sold 14,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.52, for a total value of C$674,263.65. Insiders sold 96,762 shares of company stock valued at $4,300,097 in the last quarter.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. It offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

