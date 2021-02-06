Crust Market Cap Achieves $15.73 Million (CRU)

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. One Crust coin can currently be bought for approximately $9.69 or 0.00024794 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Crust has a total market capitalization of $15.73 million and $1.83 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Crust has traded up 31.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000315 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00008183 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded 41.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 42.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Crust Profile

Crust is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 2,000,010 coins and its circulating supply is 1,622,908 coins. Crust’s official website is www.crust.network . Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial . Crust’s official message board is medium.com/@CrustNetwork

Crust Coin Trading

Crust can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

