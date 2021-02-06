Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Receives “Hold” Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential downside of 33.39% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cronos Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Cronos Group from $5.60 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Cronos Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.44.

Get Cronos Group alerts:

NASDAQ:CRON opened at $12.01 on Thursday. Cronos Group has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $12.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.26 and a 200 day moving average of $7.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 50.04 and a beta of 2.07.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.25. Cronos Group had a net margin of 266.31% and a negative return on equity of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $11.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cronos Group will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jason Marc Adler sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.33, for a total value of $733,000.00. Company insiders own 7.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cronos Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,443,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Cronos Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,227,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cronos Group by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 771,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,866,000 after buying an additional 184,937 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Cronos Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 551,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after buying an additional 3,697 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Cronos Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 329,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after buying an additional 8,912 shares during the period. 11.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company in the United States and internationally. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through ecommerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

Recommended Story: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.