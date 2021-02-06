Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Receives C$15.11 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$15.11.

A number of research firms have commented on CRR.UN. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Monday, November 16th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.75 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

CRR.UN opened at C$14.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$2.28 billion and a PE ratio of 23.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.40. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$9.26 and a twelve month high of C$16.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.43 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.78.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0742 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.19%. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.63%.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

