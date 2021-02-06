Critical Review: The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) & ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC)

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) and The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Dividends

ViacomCBS pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. The E.W. Scripps pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. ViacomCBS pays out 19.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. The E.W. Scripps pays out 400.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. ViacomCBS has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. ViacomCBS is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

80.5% of ViacomCBS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.0% of The E.W. Scripps shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of ViacomCBS shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of The E.W. Scripps shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ViacomCBS and The E.W. Scripps’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ViacomCBS 5.22% 18.58% 5.23% The E.W. Scripps 2.05% 5.80% 1.44%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ViacomCBS and The E.W. Scripps’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ViacomCBS $27.81 billion 1.20 $3.31 billion $5.01 10.79 The E.W. Scripps $1.42 billion 0.91 -$18.38 million $0.05 318.00

ViacomCBS has higher revenue and earnings than The E.W. Scripps. ViacomCBS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The E.W. Scripps, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for ViacomCBS and The E.W. Scripps, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ViacomCBS 5 10 7 0 2.09 The E.W. Scripps 0 0 4 0 3.00

ViacomCBS presently has a consensus target price of $37.64, suggesting a potential downside of 30.35%. The E.W. Scripps has a consensus target price of $13.33, suggesting a potential downside of 16.14%. Given The E.W. Scripps’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe The E.W. Scripps is more favorable than ViacomCBS.

Volatility and Risk

ViacomCBS has a beta of 1.79, suggesting that its stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The E.W. Scripps has a beta of 1.94, suggesting that its stock price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ViacomCBS beats The E.W. Scripps on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc. operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services. This segment also operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as broadcast television stations. The Cable Networks segment creates and acquires programming for distribution and viewing on various media platforms, including subscription cable networks, subscription streaming, basic cable networks, international broadcast networks, and free streaming TV platform, as well as for licensing to third parties. The Filmed Entertainment segment develops, produces, finances, acquires, and distributes films, television programming, and other entertainment content. The Publishing segment publishes and distributes adult and children's consumer books in printed, digital, and audio formats; develops special imprints and publishes titles based on the products of the company, as well as of third parties; and distributes products for other publishers. This segment also delivers content; and promotes its products on its Websites, social media, and general Internet sites, as well as those related to individual titles. The company was formerly known as CBS Corporation and changed its name to ViacomCBS Inc. in December 2019. ViacomCBS Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

The E.W. Scripps Company Profile

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, National Media, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations. This segment also runs network, syndicated, and original programming. The National Media segment offers content services through apps on Internet-connected devices, such as set-top boxes, smartphones, smart televisions, and tablets. This segment also operates Katz, which broadcasts content through over-the-air on local broadcasters' digital sub-channels, and cable and satellite; Newsy, a national news network, which provides politics, entertainment, science, and technology news; and Triton that offers digital audio technology and measurement services for digital audio marketplace. In addition, this segment operates Stitcher that create original podcasts, a digital audio recording of a themed series; provides a mobile application where consumers can stream the latest news, sports, talk, and entertainment on demand; offers podcast ad agency services; and operates Midroll Media advertising network. The company also operates Scripps National Spelling Bee, an investigative reporting newsroom in Washington, D.C. It serves audiences and businesses. It operates through a network of 60 television stations. The company was formerly known as Scripps Howard, Inc. The E.W. Scripps Company was founded in 1878 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

