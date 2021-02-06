Credit Suisse Group Raises NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target to $215.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its price objective hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $165.00 to $209.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $173.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $176.65.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $181.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.64. The company has a market cap of $50.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -343.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $58.41 and a 1 year high of $184.13.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 17.16%. Equities research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Reed David sold 2,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.85, for a total value of $444,347.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,271,085.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.03, for a total value of $347,757.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,649.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,028 shares of company stock valued at $6,115,769. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $414,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,803 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 1,187.5% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth about $359,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.