Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CREDIT SUISSE GROUP and Winterthur offer investment products, private banking and financial advisory services, as well as insurance and pension solutions. Credit Suisse First Boston provides securities underwriting, sales and trading, financial advisory, investment research, venture capital and asset management services. Because they specialize in gaining a deep understanding of their clients’ financial needs, they know that no one’s needs are two-dimensional. 360° Choice. “

Get Credit Suisse Group alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Credit Suisse Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.75.

NYSE:CS opened at $13.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.28 and its 200-day moving average is $11.63. The company has a market cap of $34.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Credit Suisse Group has a 52-week low of $6.47 and a 52-week high of $14.17.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CS. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 15,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 7.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 16,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 74,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. bought a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. It operates through Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, and Investment Banking & Capital Markets segments.

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Credit Suisse Group (CS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.