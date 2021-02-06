Credit Suisse Group Cuts Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Price Target to $62.00

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wheaton Precious Metals currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.27.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $40.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.71 and a 200-day moving average of $46.81. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52-week low of $18.66 and a 52-week high of $57.89.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $307.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.00 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPM. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Featured Article: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.