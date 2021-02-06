Credicorp (BAP) to Release Earnings on Monday

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 8th. Analysts expect Credicorp to post earnings of $1.72 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.78). Credicorp had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $929.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. On average, analysts expect Credicorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BAP stock opened at $158.09 on Friday. Credicorp has a 12 month low of $110.47 and a 12 month high of $215.57. The stock has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 63.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $159.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.46.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BAP. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Santander upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Credicorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Credicorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.33.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

