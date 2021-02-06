Creative Planning Purchases 615 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Creative Planning increased its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,605 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $3,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in AMETEK by 257.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in AMETEK by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 379,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,852,000 after purchasing an additional 29,612 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the fourth quarter worth $2,360,000. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates grew its holdings in AMETEK by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 119,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,395,000 after purchasing an additional 6,759 shares during the period. 85.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AME has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.45.

AMETEK stock opened at $117.00 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.82 and a fifty-two week high of $125.81. The stock has a market cap of $26.92 billion, a PE ratio of 30.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.88.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AMETEK news, CEO David A. Zapico sold 83,040 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.72, for a total value of $9,775,468.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 251,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,601,047.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 6,130 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total transaction of $737,132.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,234,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 166,344 shares of company stock worth $19,650,260. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

