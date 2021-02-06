Creative Planning Increases Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,133 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 498 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $2,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the third quarter valued at $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 527.3% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 59.5% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 55.5% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 440 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Tim Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total transaction of $610,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,202.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 90,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.64, for a total transaction of $9,815,624.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 264,038 shares of company stock valued at $30,844,730. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TEL opened at $128.06 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $48.62 and a twelve month high of $131.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $124.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.58. The company has a market cap of $42.37 billion, a PE ratio of -177.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. TE Connectivity’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.07%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TEL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. TE Connectivity has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.79.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

