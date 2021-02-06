Creative Planning Cuts Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Creative Planning cut its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $2,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 512.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 642,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,751,000 after purchasing an additional 537,602 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Raymond James by 212.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 288,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,009,000 after buying an additional 196,200 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Raymond James by 165.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 232,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,027,000 after buying an additional 145,106 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Raymond James by 1,371.4% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 136,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,920,000 after buying an additional 127,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,286,000 after purchasing an additional 103,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on RJF. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Raymond James from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Raymond James from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

Shares of RJF opened at $109.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.35. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $54.21 and a 12-month high of $109.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.20.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Raymond James will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. Raymond James’s payout ratio is presently 25.53%.

In related news, Chairman Thomas A. James sold 47,448 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.74, for a total value of $4,115,639.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi Perry sold 659 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total value of $59,362.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,207 shares of company stock valued at $8,773,214 over the last 90 days. 10.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

